Missouri River keeps creeping up

04-01-2019

The Missouri River is now the highest it’s been in nearly six years in Jefferson City. It crested at nearly 28 feet early this (mon) morning. That’s moderate flood stage. Glasgow is still seeing major flooding, over 32 feet. The river is predicted to drop now. We got more than two inches of rain since Thursday, leading to the latest jump in the river levels. Highway 87 is still closed between Boonville and New Franklin due to flooding. 179 is closed just west of Boone County at Sandy Hook.