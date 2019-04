04-11-2019

A Holts Summit man who’s charged with rape and kidnapping now faces additional charges. 49 – year old Anthony Rowell now is charged with kidnapping and sodomy after allegedly impersonating a police officer in 2017 and forcing a woman who was stranded along Highway – 63 at Ashland into having sex with him. He already faced charges involving attacks on women while he was an Uber driver in Columbia in last year.