Two Lincoln University students were hurt in a fight on campus over the weekend. Lincoln Police called in Jefferson City officers to assist during the fight that broke out early Sunday morning. Investigators say one of the two victims was treated for an unrelated medical condition, not injuries sustained in the fight. It happened on campus on Chestnut Street. A Jefferson City fire truck was damaged when a driver leaving the scene backed into it.
Fight on Lincoln campus under investigation
05-07-2019