UPDATE *** The latest on JCMO tornado

05-23-2019

A violent tornado slams into Jefferson City and Eldon doing widespread damage. The worst hit area starting late (wed) night was along Ellis Blvd. The Hawthorne Apartments and Riley Chevrolet were badly damaged. Same at the new Special Olympics training center, and Simonsen Ninth Grade Center. The state track meet (set to start tomorrow) has been canceled, and the roof’s been torn off the press box at Atkins Stadium. There are reports of about 20 injuries, but no fatalities as of this (thur) morning, Police Lieutenant David Williams says stay away while authorities do their job.

Williams says thousands of Jefferson Citians lost power and numerous trees and lines are down. The only Jefferson City storm shelter open as of this morning is Thomas Jefferson Middle School.