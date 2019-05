05-23-2019

A tornado slams into Jefferson City doing widespread damage. The worst hit area was along Ellis Blvd. The Hawthorne Apartments and the YMCA were badly damaged as was Riley Chevrolet. There are unconfirmed reports of injuries. Thousands of Jefferson Citians are without power and numerous trees and lines are down. Police ask that you avoid the area and not go out sight-seeing. The storm hit the city about 11:30pm.