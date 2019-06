06-19-2019

A mid Missouri woman’s involuntary manslaughter verdict has been overturned. Emily Usnick was tried and found guilty in 2017 of hiding her baby in a truck back in 2009 in Miller County. She’d given birth to the baby at home, medically unattended. She was sentenced to 5 years. ABC 17 News reports that the Western District Court of Appeals overturned the verdict because the state did not have enough evidence to submit the case to a jury.