06-27-2019

More details are coming out about a Jefferson City shooting. Investigators say the suspect 27 – year old Michael Miller went to rob residents of a home on Monroe Street Monday. ABC-17 reports ee told them to empty their pockets and then pistol whipped a 25 – year old victim before shooting him in the chest and stealing his wallet. Miller got away before police arrived. He’s facing assault, robbery and weapons charges. He’s still on the run.