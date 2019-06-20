NEW INFORMATION *** Shots fired in Wednesday west side Jefferson City incident

06-20-2019

Investigators now say the trouble started with an attempted drug deal on Bel Air Drive on the west side of town yesterday (wed) afternoon. Two cars wound up chasing each other, and someone shot a gun from a Ford Mustang. One of those bullets wound up in an innocent person’s car, but that victim was not hurt. A patrol car tried to pull over the Mustang on Boonville Road, but the two people inside hopped out and ran. Officers caught one of them, an 18-year-old from Jefferson City whose name we don’t know yet. The other person in the Mustang is still wanted. Police are looking for the people in the other car from the chase too.