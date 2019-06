06-18-2019

A special election today (tue) will break a tie for a Holts Summit alderman seat. The two candidates in the Ward 2 race each got 35 votes in April. They were going to settle it with a coin toss, but Lisa Buhr disagreed. The election is between Buhr and Chris Redel (RAY-dull) elected. It will cost Holts Summit about 15-hundred bucks.