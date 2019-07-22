FEMA opens Mid – Mo centers

07-22-2019

You won’t get rich off your FEMA settlement for tornado or flooding damage. FEMA’s Nikki Gaskins says while the maximum pay out from the feds can be as much as $30,000 .. most victims pocket $4000 to $5000 after their claim is settled. Gaskins says they’ve opened a Jefferson City assistance center in the Cole County Emergency Management building at 1736 Southridge Drive ..

FEMA has another mobile disaster recovery center set up today (mon). It’s in Eldon, where a tornado caused major damage in May. Victims of that storm and recent flooding can find out what services are available to them, or check on earlier applications. The mobile unit will be in Boone and Osage counties soon. The Missouri River crosses in to minor flood stage again tomorrow (tue) in Jefferson City. We’ll see moderate flooding later today (mon) in Glasgow.

FEMA inspectors are now going door to door in the worst hit areas of Cole County and Jefferson City.

You can apply for FEMA aid online .. ‘DisasterAssistance.gov.’