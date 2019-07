07-12-2019

A man accused of murder in Callaway County claims he acted in self-defense. 47 year old Michael Hatfield of Readsville says he and 49 year old James Newsom were at Hatfield’s home on Wednesday when Newsom attacked him. He claims Newsom reached for a gun, so Hatfield shot him before passing out on the floor. He says when he woke up Newsom was dead. He’s charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.