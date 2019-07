07-11-2019

KMIZ– JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Jefferson City Public Schools board members convened for nearly 12 hours Wednesday to consider charges filed against Tammy Ferry, the district’s¬†instructional technology coordinator.

Ferry’s attorney defended against claims she breached board policy took files from her professional online account to a personal folder.

The district also accused Ferry of notifying her colleague of her Feb. 1 suspension which allegedly violated the terms of her paid administrative leave.