Two now charged with murder in Cole Cty human remains case

07-10-2019


First degree murder charges now, for the two people tied to a 2015 mid-Missouri death. Sandy Gallaspie and Suzanne Ponder are facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing Jon Williams. A Cole County Jail inmate tipped off investigators, and they found Williams’ body off Bess Hill Road in Jefferson City last month. Detectives say Gallaspie admitted to killing Williams when they questioned him over the weekend. Ponder was Williams’ ex-wife.

