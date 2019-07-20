Pilot okay after hard landing in JCMO

07-20-2019

(ABC-17) — JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – An airplane overturned on the runway at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport, according to a news release from the Jefferson City Fire Department.

The department said it arrived at 11:11 a.m. Saturday and found a private plane on its top, about 10 feet off the runway.

According to the release, the pilot got themselves out of the plane and refused medical care.

The runway was shut down and incoming planes were diverted to neighboring airports, according to the release.

The department said the cause of the incident is under investigation.