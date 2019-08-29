29 dead in weekend shootings

08-05-2019

(AP) – Mass shootings have claimed 125 lives in the United States this year. That’s according to the AP/USA Today/Northeastern University mass murder database that tracks homicides where four or more people were killed – not including the offender. And 29 of those deaths happened over the weekend at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas and in a nightclub district in Dayton, Ohio. Those shootings came less than a week after a gunman killed three people at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California.