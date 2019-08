Farm tags for deer will require you own more acres

08-02-2019

Your days getting a ‘farm tag’ for deer season could be over. Conservation Deputy Director Aaron Jeffries says landowners may now have to have 20 – acres instead of 5 – acres to qualify for that free ‘any deer’ tag …

The Department may also require you to prove that you own 20 – or more acres to qualify through the use on an online registry.