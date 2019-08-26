Body of missing man pulled from Lake Of The Ozarks

Divers have found the body of the man who went missing during the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout over the weekend. Sean Burgess was 23 years old. Troopers say friends and family last saw the Illinois man while he was watching the popular boat race on a large floatation device Saturday afternoon. He went in the water at some point and did not resurface. Shootout events were postponed the rest of Saturday after Burgess was reported missing.