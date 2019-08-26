Jefferson City man remembers Vietnam battle

08-26-2019

Your generous donations to the Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon make it possible for veterans like former Jefferson City Police Officer Mervin Seidel to visit the Vietnam Wall and other memorials in Washington. Seidel, who was an Army track commander on an armored personnel carrier, remembers his gunner ‘Mike’ who was killed in action …

Seidel says it wasn’t until he took the Honor Flight that he even told that story publically. This year’s Central Missouri Honor Flight with Veterans United Home Loans raised over $103,000.