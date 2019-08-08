Charges filed for the false AMBER Alert

08-08-2019

The woman accused of triggering last week’s AMBER Alert faces two charges. 22-year-old Allison Summerford from Maries County has admitted to having a minor call the police to claim she’d been abducted at gunpoint last Thursday. She says she did that so she could go to Arkansas behind her father’s back We’ve now learned that, along with the charges of filing a false police report, she’s also been charged with prostitution in the incident. She allegedly paid a man to have relations with her to get him to driver to a bus station in Rolla.