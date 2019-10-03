Mike Kehoe says it may take a gas tax hike to fix the roads

10-03-2019

(MissouriNet) — The state’s lieutenant governor says Missourians will have to decide whether a gasoline tax increase is needed.

Missouri’s 17-cent gasoline tax has remained the same since 1996. Last November, voters rejected a proposed ten-cent gas tax increase. At his recent campaign announcement in Jefferson City, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe told the audience that a long-term solution is needed for transportation. I asked Kehoe that night if a gas tax increase is on the table. Kehoe says Missourians will have to decide that, because of the Hancock Amendment. He says Missouri has the seventh-largest infrastructure system but ranks 49th in funding. He wants to see what Missourians think is the appropriate response.