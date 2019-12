If your drive takes you south, you may hit some ice along I – 44

12-16-2019

(MissouriNet) — You better have a winter weather kit in their vehicles and a full tank of gasoline today as next round of our a winter storm moves in. The I-44 corridor between Springfield and Rolla will likely see some ice:

The Columbia and Jefferson City areas will likely receive more snow, about two to three inches. Northern Missouri will see the heaviest snowfall, with a line from St. Joseph to Kirksville expected to receive three to five inches.