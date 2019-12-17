Looks like this snowy weather is out of here

12-17-2019

The winter storm warning has ended in mid-Missouri. Forecasters say about four inches of snow fell since Sunday at Columbia Regional Airport, with closer to six inches in the city of Columbia, about three in Jefferson City. The second round of snow yesterday (mon) led to more than a hundred crashes and slide-offs, according to the highway patrol. Three people were hurt. Jefferson City is going two hours late. It’s mostly sun in the forecast the rest of the week, with highs rising to about 50 degrees by the weekend.