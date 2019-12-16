You may have a snowy drive home today

12-16-2019

Jefferson City only got about an inch or so of snow yesterday. But three-to-four inches of snow fell in Columbia. After some patchy freezing drizzle on Monday morning, the forecast calls for another one-to-three inches in mid-Missouri by Monday night.

“Reconsider your travel options,” National Weather Service meteorologist Lewis Kanofsky says. “If you don’t have to go somewhere today, today would be a great day to not be going anywhere.”

Kanofsky says it should be sunny, but still cold, on Tuesday.

Most local schools have canceled classes for Monday, including the Columbia and Jefferson City districts.

Plow crews are out working to clear roads. The Highway Patrol’s Troop F worked 96 crashes and 107 slide-offs just on mid-Missouri roads on Sunday. One man died and seven others were hurt during mid-Missouri accidents on Sunday.