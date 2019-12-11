Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News

Is Jefferson City’s long awaited conference center finally on the way?

12-11-2019


Is Jefferson City one step close to finally getting a conference center? Two developers are offering up plans for part of the old MSP Prison that include a convention center. The Farmer Group, which owns Capital Mall, offers to build soccer fields and a park along with the center. Another developer, Chesterfield Hotels, say they would put up a 150 room hotel along with a conference center. The two were narrowed down from a group of five submitting plans for the section of MSP now owned by Jefferson City.

