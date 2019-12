12-13-2019

A 16-year-old admits to a reduced charge in the death of another teen. ABC 17 reports the boy pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery yesterday (thur). He avoids the original second degree murder charge. 19-year-old Nilez Nichols was shot to death in November 2018 in what police called a drug deal that turned violent on Stadium Boulevard in the capital city. The 16-year-old is looking at up to 12 years in prison.