12-13-2019

A Jefferson City couple is facing child endangerment and other charges after a police raid turns up drugs in their home. Chad Miller and Candice Shockley are accused of having drugs and a syringe hidden in the bed of a one year old in the home. Investigators say the home was filled with trash and animal waste as well. Officers found meth and paraphernalia. The child was taken by the Division of Family Services.