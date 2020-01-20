A high dive for a Fulton man who ran from the cops

01-20-2020

A Fulton domestic assault suspect who police say jumped out a window trying to get away from the cops is now in jail. Investigators say Maurice Alfred went in a Callaway Village Apartment Saturday night even though he was not supposed to be there. Then he allegedly would not let several people, including at least one child, leave. Officers showed up to arrest him, but they say Alfred jumped off a second-story balcony and ran into some woods. Alfred turned himself in last (sun) night.