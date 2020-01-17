UPDATE *** Latest on our winter storm

01-17-2020

(KWOS and MissouriNet) — The Missouri Transportation Department has activated a full response of 1,500 plow trucks to work on roads statewide during today’s winter storm. Todd Miller with MoDOT says the weather event will be challenging for road crews and drivers need to travel very carefully.

Here’s the latest UPDATED FORECAST from the National Weather Service –

This Afternoon

Freezing rain before 5pm, then rain. High near 34. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible.

Tonight

Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of rain. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Temperature rising to around 41 by 3am. Southeast wind 13 to 16 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of rain before 7am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a temperature falling to around 26 by 5pm. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

“We’ve had a fair amount of experience at this lately,” he says. “So our preparation protocol is getting a lot of practice this year. We just had a very similar situation last Friday, I believe it was.”

Lewis does not expect this weather event to cause major power problems for Ameren, but he says there will be some scattered issues the company will be ready to respond to.