01-06-2020

Are we headed for a war with Iran? Or is last week’s U-S drone strike that killed an Iranian general in Iraq just the latest escalation? Retired US Air Force Colonel Rik Combs says we’ve been at odds with the current Iranian regime for decades …

x250106

Combs, who fought in both Gulf Wars, adds a war with Iran could choke off the Persian Gulf. About one – quarter of the world’s oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.