01-17-2020

Jefferson City police eventually arrest a wanted man during a traffic stop. Officers pulled a car over on West Stadium near West Edgewood late yesterday (thur) morning. Colton Birdno allegedly hopped out of the car and ran. Authorities say they found Birdno about a half hour later hiding behind homes on Honeysuckle Lane and arrested him. He had a warrant for felony larceny. Another passenger, Trent Miller, was arrested on several warrants.