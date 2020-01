01-03-2020

Did you know that 2000 – Missourians are still listed as missing in action in America’s wars? State Rep. Dave Griffith will introduce a resolution asking Congress to account for those servicemen … including an Air Force pilot from Jefferson City who went missing on a mission in Vietnam …

Griffith, a Vietnam – era Army veteran himself, is working on the MIA accounting with Senator Mike Bernskoetter.