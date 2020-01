01-14-2020

The lawyer for a Columbia man with a missing wife wants his client’s trial to take place elsewhere. Joseph Elledge’s attorney filed for a change in venue for his February trial. The lawyer pointed to intense media coverage of the case. Elledge is facing child abuse and endangerment charges. He is also the prime suspect in the disappearance of Mengqi Ji Elledge, but has not been charged for that. Mengqi hasn’t been seen since October.