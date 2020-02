02-19-2020

Dozens of Ashland residents speak up in support of their suspended police chief. ABC 17 reports it was a mostly pro-Lyn Woolford crowd at last (tue) night’s board of aldermen meeting. Woolford was placed on administrative leave last week. He says in a lawsuit that’s because he would not remove Mayor Gene Rhorer’s (roars) girlfriend from Rhorer’s house. Woolford says there was no threat of violence. The board of aldermen officially named Terry Toalson interim police chief last (tue) night.