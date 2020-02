02-18-2020

Ashland’s police chief is suing the city and mayor after getting placed on leave. Lyn Woolford says in his lawsuit that Mayor Gene Rhorer (roar) is behind it. Woolford says Rhorer twice asked for officers to remove Rhorer’s girlfriend from Rhorer’s house. Woolford apparently would not do it since there was no threat of violence. Woolford wants his job back, plus damages. He was placed on leave a week ago.