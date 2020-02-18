Listen to KWOS Live
Man who shot at Ashland cop tries to break out of jail

02-18-2020


The man accused of shooting at an Ashland police officer a couple months ago is in court this (tue) afternoon, on a new charge. Boone County authorities say Eusebio Barajas-Real tried to break out of jail a couple days ago. He allegedly used a towel rack in his cell to dig around the window of the cell. Barajas-Real is accused of shooting an Ashland patrol car at least three times last December during an attempted arrest. The officer inside the car was not hurt.

