The man accused of shooting at an Ashland police officer a couple months ago is in court this (tue) afternoon, on a new charge. Boone County authorities say Eusebio Barajas-Real tried to break out of jail a couple days ago. He allegedly used a towel rack in his cell to dig around the window of the cell. Barajas-Real is accused of shooting an Ashland patrol car at least three times last December during an attempted arrest. The officer inside the car was not hurt.
Man who shot at Ashland cop tries to break out of jail
02-18-2020