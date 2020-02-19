Help out the Cops on Top!

02-19-2020

Cops from the Jefferson City Area will take to the rooftop for ‘Cops on Top’ for Special Olympics of Missouri.

Officers from Jefferson City Police Department, Cole County Sheriff’s office, Lincoln University Police Department, and Capitol Police will head up to the roof of the Capitol Plaza Hotel Thursday and Friday, February 20-21, to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics. So, if you’re in the area, please stop by with your donation. If you’re not in Jefferson City either of those days, NO WORRIES! This year, they have an online donation site!

Special Olympics is the chosen charity of police all over the world. So, it’s no surprise that many of these officers, including Officer Adam Lueckenhoff of Jefferson City Police Department, participate in the Polar Plunge every year and sometimes multiple times a year