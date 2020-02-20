Husband of missing woman now charged with murder

The Columbia man with a missing wife is officially facing a murder charge. Court documents say prosecutors charged Joseph Elledge with first degree murder yesterday (wed). His wife, Mengqi Ji (MUNG-she Jee) Elledge, was last seen on October 8th. Joseph Elledge had allegedly made “threatening” statements to his wife. Police say cellphone data shows he drove to an area around the Lamine River late at night after she went missing. That’s the river divers have searched for Mengqi ever since. Joseph is already facing charges of child abuse and child endangerment.