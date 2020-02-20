Bomb threat was mailed to a Cole County judge

02-20-2020

It turns out the bomb threat that forced an evacuation of the Cole County Courthouse and Annex Tuesday was mailed to a judge. The letter showed up in Presiding Judge Pat Joyce’s office that morning. Sheriff John Wheeler says they know who sent the letter, but wouldn’t name the suspect. That person could also end up facing federal charges since the US Mail was used. The buildings were evacuated for about an hour while they were searched. Nothing was found.