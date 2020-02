02-29-2020

A grand jury has indicted the Columbia man with a missing wife for first degree murder. The indictment for Joseph Elledge was announced Friday.

He is accused of killing his wife, Mengqi Ji (MUNG-she Jee) Elledge back in October. Court documents say he may have strangled her the night she went missing.

Prosecutors charged Elledge with murder nine days ago. He is also facing charges of child abuse and child endangerment.