Snow totals may miss that 6 to 7 inch mark

02-05-2020

(KMIZ) — Precipitation has slowed down and even slacked off to our west and that should allow for road crews to begin to catch up on the snowy roads across the viewing area. Temperatures remain in the 30s and upper 20s so untreated areas will remain snow-covered.

Most of mid-Missouri has trended on the lower end of this system, with many folks seeing 3-4 inches or less.

Another inch or two could be possible, but not terribly likely.

Expect on and off snow showers through midnight. But hopefully road conditions will be better for your Thursday morning commute.