Cole Prosecutor says ‘watch out for the scammers’

03-30-2020

You know the scammers always try to take advantage of every tragedy. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson says you need to be on the lookout for calls and online contacts about COVID – 19 …

Thompson knows they’ll also try to go after your potential check from the government …

Those scams could include everything from fake charities to threats about needing upfront payment to treat a COVID – 19 victim.