Missouri has budget decisions ahead .. thanks to outbreak

03-30-2020

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard says he expects the nation’s unemployment rate to reach 30 percent. The Missouri Department of Labor shows more than 42,000 unemployment claims were filed last week, up from nearly 4,000 filed the previous week. During an interview with Governor Parson, he says the coronavirus will have a huge impact on the state and some tough budget cuts will have to be made…

(as said) “We think the second quarter is going to be definitely pretty tough to say the least,” says Parson. “I do think there’s a possibility in that third or fourth quarter, depending on how long the virus with us and how much of an impact it does have, that hopefully we can climb out of that.”

President Trump has signed into law a two-trillion dollar coronavirus relief package expanding unemployment insurance and giving checks to many Americans for 1,200 dollars plus 500 dollars per kid.