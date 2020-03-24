Columbia fugitive allegedly drives at Callaway sheriff during chase

03-24-2020

A Columbia man is in jail after authorities say he drove at them at least twice during a chase.

Callaway County deputies say Zachary Poland sped away from a traffic stop at about 10 a.m. Monday near the small town of Stephens northeast of Columbia. He allegedly drove at Callaway Co. Sheriff Clay Chism’s car at one point, forcing Chism off the road. He also allegedly drove on the shoulder near a state trooper ready to put spike strips on I-70 near mile marker 140.

Investigators say Poland, 24, finally surrendered on Mount Hope Road northeast of Columbia. He was wanted in Boone and Saline counties.