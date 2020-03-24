Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News
KWOS - John Marsh

Gov. Parson closes Missouri Capitol, other state buildings

03-24-2020


Gov. Parson announced on Monday he is closing the Missouri Capitol and other state buildings because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure is effective for at least two weeks, starting Tuesday morning.

Only essential personnel will be allowed in those buildings. Officials say about 15,000 state employees are already working remotely.

Parson also on Monday announced an executive order allowing restaurants to sell unprepared food to the public.

(This story was last updated at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer