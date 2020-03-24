Gov. Parson closes Missouri Capitol, other state buildings

03-24-2020

Gov. Parson announced on Monday he is closing the Missouri Capitol and other state buildings because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure is effective for at least two weeks, starting Tuesday morning.

Only essential personnel will be allowed in those buildings. Officials say about 15,000 state employees are already working remotely.

Parson also on Monday announced an executive order allowing restaurants to sell unprepared food to the public.

(This story was last updated at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.)