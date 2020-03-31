Mayor Tergin on emergency declaration for JCMO

03-31-2020

Jefferson City city leaders say an emergency declaration signed by Mayor Carrie Tergin expands the options for charging violators of a stay-at-home order.

The emergency declaration allows the city to prosecute violations of the order in its municipal court system. The declaration spells out that businesses violating the order could have their city licenses yanked.

Do you really need to go out? Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin says Cole County’s ‘stay at home’ order is an attempt to protect you and those folks who work in essential businesses …

Tergin adds that you should try to avoid personal contact even when you’re shopping for food or gas …

The order is in place until at least April 11th.