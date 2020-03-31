UPDATE ** New cases — Cole County has two dozen — other area county numbers

03-31-2020

UPDATE – Callaway County now reports 15 positives for COVID-19. The latest case was announced today (tue). Six patients have recovered. Osage County said today (tue) it has picked up its first two positives since Sunday. Boone County is up to 60 confirmed COVID-19 positives. One person died, but 20 have recovered. Cole County now has 24 confirmed cases, with three recoveries. Cooper County yesterday (mon) confirmed its second COVID-19 case, and it’s not travel-related.

——–

Another patient has died from COVID-19 in Missouri. The state’s latest update this (MON) afternoon says 13 people have died from the virus, and confirmed positive cases are now up to 1,031. Cole County is up to 24. Officials started stay-at-home orders here over the weekend.

Boone County reports 60 COVID-19 positives, with 20 patients who have recovered and one death. Callaway County has jumped to 14 positives. Two of those are community spread, not William Woods University students. One patient exposed people at Mexico Middle School a couple weeks ago.