Teen sees prison term suspended

03-05-2020

KMIZ — A judge suspended a Jefferson City teen’s 12-year prison sentence Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery in December.

Bruce Thomas was originally charged with second-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of 19-year-old Nilez Nichols. Thomas was 15 at the time.

Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson said in December that Thomas agreed to a plea deal.

Thomas’ public defender said his client was put in the custody of the Division of Youth Services. Thomas was admitted into the state’s dual jurisdiction program which suspends his prison sentence while Thomas goes through treatment.

Thomas is one of three people who were charged with Nichols’ killing. Berry Jones and Semaj Harris were also charged in the case.