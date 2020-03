03-06-2020

A suspect ends up dead after shots fired in south Columbia. Police say they found a man wanted for a crime on Sun Court around 6 last (thur) night. When officers got there, the man pointed a gun at them. They exchanged multiple gun shots when police tried to force their way into his home. After an hour, police got in and found the man dead. We don’t know the man’s name yet. Rock Quarry and a portion of Grindstone were closed off during the incident.