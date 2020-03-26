More COVID-19 cases confirmed in Missouri

More than 100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been counted in Missouri over the last 24 hours. The D-H-S-S reports the total number of confirmed cases is now up to 356. Yesterday’s (tue) count was at 255. At least eight people have died from COVID-19 in Missouri so far. Boone County now has 24 confirmed cases. There are seven confirmed positives in Cole County and 10 in Callaway County. Randolph County just confirmed its first case of the virus.