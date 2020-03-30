More PPE on the way for health care workers

03-30-2020

The state has shipped thousands of face masks, gloves, and other personal protective equipment to health care workers helping COVID-19 patients. Officials have ordered millions more units. The state is also speeding up COVID-19 test results for Missouri health care workers. They have to be exposed to sick patients, and showing symptoms themselves. There’s a 24-hour turnaround on these tests. Results from other tests can take more than a week.